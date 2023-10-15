2023 Detroit Free Press Marathon
2023 Detroit Free Press Marathon
The combat sports community trashed Dillon Danis after his disqualification loss to Logan Paul in their boxing match.
Ryan Reaves is already thinking about a rematch with Canadiens enforcer Arber Xhekaj after their tilt on Wednesday.
Bean had lung replacement surgery in September. Bean was a giant of a man on the PGA Tour at 6-foot-4, and he once earned the reputation for wrestling an alligator at Q-school, a story he explained a few years later was little more than swatting it on the tail while playing alongside a player who had never seen a gator.
MONTREAL — Connor Bedard received a not-so-warm welcome in his first NHL game in Canada. Three games into his career, the 18-year-old centre from North Vancouver, B.C., was booed by a raucous Bell Centre crowd every time he touched the puck as the Montreal Canadiens held off his Chicago Blackhawks with a 3-2 win in their home opener on Saturday night. Bedard, hockey’s most anticipated prospect since Connor McDavid, wasn’t flustered by it. “I loved it, it was great,” he said. “I didn't really thi
Ted Nolan should have been thrilled. The knock at the door was the delivery of the Jack Adams Award — a prestigious nod given annually to the NHL's coach of the year. Nolan won the trophy the previous season after guiding the Buffalo Sabres to a surprise division title, besting a field that included the legendary Scotty Bowman. "I knew what was in the box," Nolan recalled, "but I'd pushed any thought of its arrival far from my mind." He placed the package at the top of the stairs. Emotions washe
OTTAWA — Franchise legend Daniel Alfredsson has made his long-awaited return to the Ottawa Senators. Team president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced Friday that Alfredsson is joining the team in an as-yet unspecified role. "He'll operate somewhere between coaching and player development both on and off the ice and we will see how the role evolves," the team said in a release. Alfredsson joined the Senators on the ice for practice on Friday. The 50-year-old Swede played 17 seasons with
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes finally started with a bang. Then they collapsed in shocking finish against Stanford.
A former wide receiver says the Cowboys quarterback is regressing and was outplayed by 49ers’ second-year quarterback
Mike Jackson now holds a win over a UFC Hall of Famer after Pat Miletich quit on the stool between rounds.
The Blue Jays need to take a long look in the mirror this winter after another early exit from the MLB playoffs.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
India demolish Pakistan as the most eagerly awaited contest of the World Cup so far turns into a one-sided anti-climax in Ahmedabad.
The man who captained the Ottawa Senators for 13 seasons and brought the franchise to its only Stanley Cup Final appearance in the modern era is back with the team.Daniel Alfredsson was on the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre Friday during practice and the team announced later he'll be working with the coaching staff and players in an "undefined" role, according to a news release issued Friday."He'll operate somewhere between coaching and player development both on and off the ice and we will see
HONG KONG — Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first final in 19 months after a 6-2, 7-5 victory over fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova on Saturday at the Hong Kong Open. The 21-year-old from Laval, Que., raced through the first set before No. 37 Blinkova improved in the second set. The Canadian found the match-clinching break in the 12th game to seal the match in 78 minutes and advance to Sunday's final against Katerina Siniakova. “This match was extremely tough,” Fernandez said. “Anna, she’s a tremendo
LAS VEGAS — Sheldon Creed heads into Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs race as a title contender in the Round of 8. He also heads in knowing he won’t be returning to the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in 2024. Creed announced his departure from the team on Wednesday, days after clinching his spot […]
The Denver Broncos are releasing veteran pass rusher Frank Clark. Here are the best destinations.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been fined more than $13,000 by the NFL for wearing a profane T-shirt about the Dallas Cowboys. Kittle wore a T-shirt under his uniform last Sunday night that said “F Dallas” with the rest of the first word hidden by white tape. He exposed it to the national television audience after a touchdown run in the fourth quarter by Jordan Mason. The league announced Saturday that Kittle was fined $13,659 for the infraction. Kittl
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every game on the Week 6 slate, along with some DFS tips.
Marc Leishman played bogey-free Friday and posted a 5-under 65 to take a one-shot lead over Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka at LIV Golf-Jeddah, the final individual tournament of the season for the LIV Golf League. Harold Varner III also had a 66 on a warm day in which 21 players from the 48-man league managed to break par. Cameron Smith leads the points race over Talor Gooch.
Manchester United have launched an investigation into their first team injury crisis and cited it as a significant factor behind their torrid start to the season.