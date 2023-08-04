2023 Blitz 16 Preview: Pearl Pirates
2023 Blitz 16 Preview: Pearl Pirates
The Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports has suspended the chairwoman of the country’s athletics federation after viral footage of an untrained sprinter competing in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday, August 1, circulated online.Footage released by FISU, who run the World University Games, shows the women’s 100 meter sprint.Nasra Abukar Ali, who was part of a delegation chosen to run for Somalia at the games, can be seen lining up at the start of the race.Ali almost immediately falls behind her competitors, disappearing out of the camera’s view. She can be seen completing the race long after her competitors, skipping across the finish line.The clip quickly gathered attention online, with some calling for the resignation of officials involved in the selection of Ali.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports suspended Khadija Aden Dahir, the chair of the Somali Athletics Federation, citing abuse of power.It also said that “Nasra Abukar Ali is not a runner”.Ali’s heat was won by Brazilian sprinter Gabriela Silva Mourao with a time of 11.58 seconds. Ali finished some 10 seconds behind. Credit: FISU via Storyful
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
Lightning star defenceman Mikhail Sergachev took to social media to clarify some mistranslated comments he made about the Maple Leafs in an interview with a Russian media outlet.
"Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?" Mark Zuckerberg asked his wife, Priscilla Chan, in a WhatsApp exchange.
Baltimore took Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 pick in 2022, and the son of a seven-time All-Star is already on the fast-track to the majors.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being ejected from consecutive training camp practices cost Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones his job Thursday. The Titans waived Jones about three hours after he did not finish practice following a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell. Jones was sent off the field after a brief skirmish Tuesday with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Asked if Thursday's block was clean, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said no and that's not how they wan
National Major League Baseball writers gave the Royals good grades for trade deadline moves with the exception of the Nicky Lopez deal.
CALGARY — The Commonwealth Games continue to be a tough sell domestically with a potential third Canadian bid dying by lack of provincial government enthusiasm. Alberta has pulled the plug on a possible 2030 Commonwealth Games bid involving Calgary and Edmonton. The province cited financial risk and an estimated price tag of up to $2.68 billion. That comes after Hamilton's pursuit of 2030 and a Victoria volunteer group's interest in 2026 also expired this year because of Ontario and B.C. governm
With the NFL season nearly a month away, the Colts are at odds with their stay player. Where do Indianapolis and Jonathan Taylor go from here?
Gorimbo had used his UFC earnings to send money home to Zimbabwe before Johnson surprised him with a new house in Miami
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a den
Carrie Underwood has been belting out those famous Sunday Night Football opening lyrics since 2013.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women’s World Cup. The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy, ranked 16th by FIFA, with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday's Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana. South Africa was ecstatic as players screamed and danced and said thankful pr
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Trevor Richards on the 15-day injured list with neck inflammation. The team also recalled fellow right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo. Francis will be available for today's matinee against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Richards (1-1) has been a reliable middle-innings option out of Toronto's bullpen this season. He has a 2.98 earned-run average with 83 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings pitched. Francis (1-0) has a 2.30 ERA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are treating tight end Josh Pederson like they did Tim Tebow. No interviews, please. Head coach Doug Pederson’s son has been off limits to reporters, even in-house productions, through the first week of training camp. It’s a curious decision considering teammates and coaches insist Pederson is like anyone else trying to make the roster. But while the rest of the roster has been available, Josh Pederson has been mostly shielded. Sure, he took par
With time running out on his 2023 season, Justin Thomas is digging deep trying to make the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
With Jake Fischer on vacation, Dan Devine is joined by J.E. Skeets of the No Dunks podcast to talk about the latest update on Damian Lillard’s trade request, retired jersey numbers and the very interesting Toronto Raptors.
Jake Paul promises to put an end to Nate Diaz's fighting career.
Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott said there was no bad blood between the two Cowboys teammates after they engaged in some trash talk in practice.
What is being perceived a lack of respect is just the embodiment of a changing of the guard in Dallas where the defense is the big dog