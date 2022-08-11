2022 Warrior Games
Nearly 300 wounded, ill, or injured active duty and veteran military members have gathered for the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games. These elite athletes are going head-to-head in adaptive sporting competitions, including wheelchair basketball, cycling, archery, wheelchair rugby, seated volleyball, track, field, swimming, and more. The Warrior Games is an annual event that celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members from all branches of the U.S. military, including international allies and partners.