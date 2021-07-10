20210709ARI-LAD-SHORT-RECAP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Nikita Kucherov capitalized on his instantly-famous press conference, signing a deal with Bud Light.
Denis Shapovalov's run at Wimbledon has ended, with the Canadian losing in straight sets to top-seed Novak Djokovic.
It's been a tough couple days for Brendan Gallagher.
A civil lawsuit has been filed against Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse by former agent Warren LeGarie for breach of contract.
Nine years ago, the Raptors pursued Steve Nash but ended up signing Kyle Lowry, now regarded as the franchise's greatest ever player.
George Springer went out of his way to make a young fan's day.
Many fans baselessly speculated Andrei Vasilevskiy wore an oversized chest protector, after he stood close to the camera when shaking hands with Carey Price.
Taylor's contract at ESPN is set to expire before a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The parallels between the 2021 Phoenix Suns and 2019 Toronto Raptors are striking.
Even at 72, coach Gregg Popovich wasn't afraid to sprint with the rest of his coaching staff.
Despite Holiday and Tucker having different defensive assignments, the Suns remained one pick away from getting the matchup they wanted.
The fan was escorted off the tee box by security, but not before he grabbed the club and walked across the tee box like he was going to take a practice swing.
Andrew came just short of the 200 IM world record at the Olympic trials.
Some members of the Tampa Bay Lightning seemed to indicate this was their last stand. Here's why that might not be true.
While diverse representation has made progress over the past year or so, the latest incident with Rachel Nichols shows there is still a ways to go.
Team USA gymnast Jade Carey shares some of the advice other Olympic athletes have given her.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird shares her Olympic basketball journey, the importance of playing a certain role.
Team USA gymnast Simone Biles shares how she prepped for Tokyo, the meaning behind the Olympics and how these games will be different.
Team USA gymnast Laura Zeng shares the orgin of rhythmic gymnastics, a few of her accomplishments and the excitement for the Tokyo Games to begin.
Team USA wrestler Kyle Dake got creative with training during COVID and uses his diet to keep him on track for Tokyo.