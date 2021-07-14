2021 All-Star Game Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is now the youngest MVP in All-Star Game history.
The Los Angeles Clippers confirmed what was largely assumed when Kawhi Leonard missed the end of the team's playoff run with a knee injury.
Peyton Manning is going to get grief from his former NFL teammates for this one.
Dominique Ducharme was officially named the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
The Minnesota Wild are paying a huge, long-term penalty to shed Zach Parise and Ryan Suter's boat-anchor contracts ahead of the expansion draft.
Reds All-Star Nick Castellanos says Rob Manfred is the face of baseball these days. He may not mean that as a good thing.
A three-time Stanley Cup winner, Duncan Keith will be 38 when he steps foot on the ice as an Oiler. Edmonton GM Ken Holland has defended the trade for the veteran as the price of doing business but the cap implications leave no room for letdowns.
Each of the Blue Jays' all-star selections tell a success story from a different method of roster construction.
"He didn't hold up his end of the bargain and I didn't like that. So I'll take my shots."
If a team is willing to meet the Sixers' high asking price, Simmons could be on his way out of Philly.
Federer's knee injury has affected him for well over a year, and is continuing to give him trouble.
The Raptors have reportedly added Australian league champion Trevor Gleeson to the team's coaching staff.
Julian Edelman said Tom Brady's video felt like "an attack."
If you have an unsuccessful (or nonexistent) trade history in fantasy baseball, Fred Zinkie has some pointers for you.
Host William Lou speaks to Open Gym's director of photography Jeff Rocchi about capturing the emotions of the trade deadline deal that sent Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers.
An attorney for Billups' accuser told Oregon Public Broadcasting she never heard from the Trail Blazers, who claimed to conduct a thorough investigation.
DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado jogged out of the dugout and tipped his cap to a cheering crowd at his former home stadium. That tribute meant a lot. From there, the cheers were few and far between for Arenado and his National League buddies in a 5-2 loss to the American League contingent during the All-Star Game at Coors Field on Tuesday night. It was the eighth straight loss by the NL. “AL’s awesome,” Boston right-hander Matt Barnes cracked of the winning streak. “I might be biased because I’ve on
DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory. Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and t
DENVER (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. admired his 468-foot screamer for a moment before bouncing into his triumphant home run trot at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger crushed a slider from Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes in the third inning that almost cleared the left field bleachers at cavernous Coors Field. Gone in a heartbeat. NL shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. immediately put his glove on his head and slowly turned around to watch the ball leave the yard. “Wow,” Tatis
Milwaukee is favored at home again. Can the Bucks even the series at 2-2?