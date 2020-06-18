'2020 Strikes Again!': Flash Flooding Leaves Cars Stranded in Nottingham

Flash flooding left a car stranded in the middle of a street in Beeston, Nottingham on June 17 as the region was inundated with rain from thunderstorms.

In video posted to Twitter by Jimi Arundell, two men are seen trying to unplug a street drain with a shovel. Later video shows the street clear of water, with the author giving credit to the men for the work.

“2020 strikes again!” Jimi Arundell said in a Twitter post featuring video of the stranded car.

Severe flooding was reported in parts of Nottinghamshire on Wednesday, June 17, as the UK Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across England and Wales. Credit: @JimiA via Storyful