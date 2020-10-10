2020 NBA Finals Game 5 Mini-Movie

Down 3-1, the Miami Heat came into Game 5 with the intention of leaving everything on the floor to avoid elimination while the Lakers hoped to clinch the title. The Heat took control early but LA kept it close throughout, taking the lead in the 4th quarter. However, Jimmy Butler’s will to win – scoring 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in his 2nd triple-double in the series – prevailed as he and LeBron James traded buckets in the final minutes. Miami pulled out a 111-108 win to force a Game 6 on Sunday at 7:30pm ET on ABC.