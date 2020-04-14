2020 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting LIVE on Yahoo Finance May 2nd

Yahoo Finance is the exclusive online host of the 2020 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting which takes place on Saturday, May 2nd. Investors and non-investors alike can witness history, live, as Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett shares his unscripted views on the company, the markets, the economy, corporate governance, and a lot more. Please join us for this unique event.

