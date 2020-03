Are you ready to talk some hockey? I know we are! School is officially out (for now), which means it's time for some report cards. Justin and Mike come at you from their bunkers with grades and evaluations for every single Maple Leaf, from the A's all the way down to the D's. Who finished at the top of their class? Who will try to hide their report card from their parents? Listen to find out!

