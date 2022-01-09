200 FDNY Firefighters Respond to Bronx Fire, 'Numerous Fatalities' Reported

Officials said at least 19 people were killed and 61 injured after a major fire tore through a residential building in The Bronx on Sunday, January 9.

FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro said the fire started in a duplex unit in the building, he expected “numerous fatalities,” and found victims on every floor of the 19-story building, most from smoke inhalation.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Adams said, “This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York.”

Video taken by firefighter Eddie Brown shows the scene from the ground on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights. The FDNY estimated 200 firefighters responded to the scene. Credit: Eddie Brown via Storyful