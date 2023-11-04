200+ empty chairs outside Westminster synagogue honor hostages taken in Israel

On the north side of 112th Avenue in Westminster, in front of the Chabad of NW Metro Denver, sit 208 chairs, surrounding tables for a metaphorical Shabbat dinner. "This is called the Shabbat Empty Table installation, which has been popping up around the world since October 7th—the infamous day when Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel," said Rabbi Benjy Brackman. "On every chair, there's a story. There's a person. There's a name. Some people are as young as nine months old ... and it breaks my heart. It's overwhelming."