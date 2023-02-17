20 years since roof collapse, B&O Railroad Museum holding special tours
20 years since roof collapse, B&O Railroad Museum holding special tours
20 years since roof collapse, B&O Railroad Museum holding special tours
A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.
Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.
When Mustafa Avci, 34, was pulled from the debris of a building in Turkey’s Antakya 11 days after it was hit by a devastating earthquake, he asked paramedics to call the first number he could remember.
Concerns were raised at the flats in Gaziantep, where 136 people died last week - the BBC has found.
'Scared' locals in the once quiet community of St.Michael on Wyre have made numerous reports of people attempting to get into their homes looking for the missing woman.
Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot. In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release. One of the me
A 24-year-old woman working out at her apartment complex’s gym in Tampa, Florida, fought off an attacker who chased her around the facility on January 22, footage released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows.CCTV of the incident shows Nashali Alma working out in the gym.Alma is then seen opening the door to a man, identified as 25-year-old Xavier Thomas Jones. Alma said she let Thomas-Jones in because she had seen him around the complex before, according to police.Footage then shows Thomas-Jones approaching Alma and attempting to grab her. Alma can be seen fighting back and being chased around the gym before being pulled to the floor.Alma continues to fight Thomas-Jones, who eventually releases his grip, allowing her to run.Thomas-Jones was arrested on January 23. He faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping, police said.Alma encouraged women to fight back in such situations and to contact police right away. According to the sheriff’s office, she said, “It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person.” Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
Lucy Letby, 33, wiped away tears as she sat in the dock at Manchester Crown Court.
(Bloomberg) -- Representative Angie Craig released audio of vulgar and threatening phone messages she says she has received since she was attacked last week in the elevator of her apartment building near the Capitol. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the SkiesLesser-
A US reality TV star is beginning a 6.5 year prison sentence for running a nationwide telemarketing scam that defrauded elderly people out of tens of millions of dollars. Jen Shah, who projected a glamorous lifestyle on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty last July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The telemarketing scheme targeted older and computer illiterate people to sell them "essentially non-existent" services, according to the US Justice Department.
The Church of England is facing the break-up of the Anglican Communion following its vote on same-sex blessings, the Telegraph understands.
The man had asked the boy to take off his socks, officials said.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star brought her son Omar along to get his own meaningful tattoo
Miles Bryant, who worked as an officer in Doraville, Georgia, was arrested in connection with the death of missing 16-year-old Susana Morales.
A man who had been on Texas’ death row for nearly 30 years after being convicted in the killings of his girlfriend and her two sons has died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the state prison system said Thursday. Henry “Hank” Skinner, 60, died Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Galveston, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst. Skinner was convicted of capital murder for the New Year’s Eve 1993 deaths of 40-year-old Twila Jean Busby and her sons — 22-year-old Elwin Caler and 20-year-old Randy Busby.
Miscavige had reportedly evaded process servers 27 times over four months before a judge said he was considered served.
The home secretary has demanded an "explanation" from police over the decision to reveal details of Nicola Bulley's private life. A source close to Suella Braverman said she was "concerned" by the disclosure of the missing mother-of-two's personal information by Lancashire Police, including that she suffered "some significant issues with alcohol", which had resurfaced over recent months. The Home Office said it was receiving regular updates from the force - and received an explanation on Thursday for "why personal details about Nicola were briefed out at this stage of the investigation".
More than 200 arrested in human trafficking sting, Florida sheriff says
Authorities said school personnel alerted them to the injured woman after a school bus passed the scene.
A new bankruptcy filing from Jones says he's "Holding firearms" for Jan. 6 rioters. Jones told HuffPost those rioters are his own employees.