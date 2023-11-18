20-year-old man accused of murdering aunt in New Albany

CBC

Nova Scotia's prosecution service says it will proceed with a new trial for a former children's hospital CEO, after Canada's top court refused on Thursday to hear the Crown's appeal of a ruling that quashed her fraud conviction.As is customary, the Supreme Court of Canada did not explain its decision to deny leave to appeal the case against Tracy Kitch, former chief executive of the IWK Health Centre, in Halifax."While this is not the outcome we were hoping for, we will be proceeding with the tr