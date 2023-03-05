20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio

The Canadian Press

Search and rescue crews say a plane with two people on board that went missing earlier this week in a remote area of northern Ontario has been found with both occupants dead. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., said Saturday evening that the search for the Cessna 208, which went missing on Tuesday, had ended as the plane had been found. They say both people, who have not been identified, were found dead on scene. The plane went missing between Nakina and Fort Hope and the cent