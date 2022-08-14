2 wounded after masked gunman opens fire into crowd outside Greeley bar
Police in Greeley are investigating after a masked gunman opened fire into a crowd outside a bar Saturday night.
Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe
The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1
MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f
TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off
EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom
The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.
CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field
The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.
MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the men's singles final at the National Bank Open on Sunday. The unseeded Spaniard picked up an early break in the decisive third set en route to his first career Masters 1000 series title. It was Carreno Busta's seventh career ATP Tour victory overall. He became the first unseeded player to win this tournament since Argentina's Guillermo Canas in 2002. Hurkacz, the No. 8 seed from Poland, had his power game working in the e
Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat
MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi
EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal
In the leadup to Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal against (Prince) Magomed Umalatov in Cardiff, Wales, Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald pointed to a priority in his training camp. "I think I just needed to keep a more open mind going into my next fight. So I didn't get closed in on a certain game plan," he said. "That was the biggest thing, a lesson learned in the last fight (a loss to Sweden's Sadibou Sy)." That advice became even more relevant Thursday when the
TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt
Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a
TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten
An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat