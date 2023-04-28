2 Ukrainian teenage ballet dancers now call Tampa home

Two 17-year-old girls from Ukraine now call Tampa home. They moved here in February through a ballet program, and next week, they’ll be taking the stage at the Straz Center for a performance of a lifetime. “I want to come every day to the class, work on myself, dance, perform, and just inspire people,” said Sofiia Maltseva. Dancing is a universal language. It takes dedication and practice, something Maltseva and Yuliana Hryhorenko both know. They’ve been dancing since they were little kids, and now, they’re rehearsing to perform in Don Quixote at the Straz Center on May 6 and 7.