2 teens injured in sextuple shooting in Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a mass shooting in west Baltimore overnight that left five people wounded and one man dead. According to police, officers were called around midnight Wednesday to the parking lot at the Carroll Motor Fuels gas station in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. City police told 11 News there was a large crowd that gathered in the parking lot when a vehicle filled with people pulled in and stopped.