2 teenagers shot over weekend, 1 dead in Baltimore
Baltimore police say a 9-year-old boy is responsible for fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl Saturday night. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police on Sunday identified the girl as Nykayia Strawder and said homicide detectives identified a 9-year-old boy as the suspect after speaking with witnesses. Witnesses told police the boy was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally fired, hitting Nykayia in the head. The boy then dropped the gun and fled.