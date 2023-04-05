2 students hospitalized after shooting near Woodward High School
Hamilton County's juvenile court system is down between 28 and 40 corrections officers. Judge Kari Bloom is trying to find fixes, but coming under criticism for some decisions.
Hamilton County's juvenile court system is down between 28 and 40 corrections officers. Judge Kari Bloom is trying to find fixes, but coming under criticism for some decisions.
Story was targeted as part of tabloid mag’s ‘catch-and-kill’ effort
Metropolitan Nashville Police DepartmentAuthorities revealed Monday that Nashville mass killer Audrey Hale fired off 152 rounds during the assault at the Covenant School that left six dead and sent a church community into mourning. The shocking detail emerged in the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s latest update on their investigation, which also revealed that Hale plotted the massacre for months in writings found inside his car and home.“[Hale] documented, in journals, [their] plannin
Trent Lehrkamp was intoxicated from a mix of alcohol and "controlled substances" and was found covered in urine, police said.
A man who raped a 13-year-old schoolgirl has avoided jail following the introduction of SNP-backed justice reforms.
The B.C. Prosecution Service says it is not approving criminal charges in the case of a Surrey, B.C., filmmaker who died during a fight with a neighbour. Manbir (Mani) Amar was critically injured on Aug. 31, 2022, when the fight escalated, according to police. Amar, who was 40 at the time of his death, was known for his films and advocacy concerning gang violence in the city. Police at the time called the altercation an "isolated incident between two neighbours" and arrested a suspect at the sce
The former principal of a Jewish girls school in Australia was found guilty Monday of sexually abusing two students, ending a nine-year legal battle that strained relations between the Australian and Israeli governments while antagonizing Australia’s Jewish community. Malka Leifer, 56, a Tel Aviv-born mother of eight, was convicted on 18 counts, including rape, and acquitted of nine other charges, including five that related to the eldest student, Nicole Meyer. The three former students — Meyer, Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper — are all sisters.
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said Monday they have found four dead bodies in the city’s hotel zone near the beach. The announcement of the deaths came less that a week after a U.S. tourist was shot in the leg in the nearby town of Puerto Morelos. Last week in Puerto Morelos, a U.S. tourist was approached by several suspects, and they shot him in the leg.
One Marine broke the knife in half, deputies say.
RCMP in Prince George, a city in northern B.C. located about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver, are investigating their fourth homicide in less than two months. Investigators believe all four deaths are "related to the drug subculture in Prince George," according to RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. She said although the violence has been directed at people involved in the drug trade, there is also a threat to public safety. "We are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violen
WARNING: This story contains distressing details. The body of a 33-year-old mother from a First Nation in Manitoba has been found in a Winnipeg landfill, and police say they consider the circumstances surrounding her death suspicious. Staff at Winnipeg's Brady Road Resource Management Facility discovered the remains of Linda Mary Beardy on Monday afternoon and reported their finding to police around 3 p.m., police said. "I can confirm at this time we have no information to suggest that there are
MONTREAL — Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne, Que., man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week confirmed Tuesday he is connected to the case. In a statement, Akwesasne Mohawk police said Casey Oakes, 30, is linked to the tragic discovery, but they didn't provide further details. "Akwesasne Mohawk police investigators now believe Casey Oakes was connected to the eight deceased victims recovered from the water o
Ron DeSantis on Monday quietly removed the need for training or background checks to carry concealed firearms.
Kelsey Carpenter, 33, has been charged with murder with malice and child endangerment
As ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow finally faces trial for the murders of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds her and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell
As well as potential obstruction charges, Mr Trump could also be placed under a gag order to prevent him speaking about the case
A couple who have been on the run for two years have been arrested on suspicion of torturing a seven-year-old to death and sexually abusing and trafficking their other children. Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38 were in the top 15 of the US Marshals' Service Most Wanted list. The pair were arrested in Mexico and have been charged with murder and multiple child sex abuse offences.
The killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has had a £250,000 bounty placed on his head by gangland criminals to silence him in prison, it has been reported. Thomas Cashman, who will be sentenced for killing the nine-year-old girl in Liverpool on Monday, has been made the target of a hit over fears he could cooperate with police following his murder conviction, according to The Sun. The newspaper reported Cashman, 34, could be willing to hand over information on unsolved murders in exchange for better co
The doctors said they felt helpess due to the “completely unsurvivable wounds” the children suffered
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan earlier this month. Police say Illia Ayo faces one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted murder stemming from the incident. Officers received a call for a shooting around 3:45 a.m. on March 9, in the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive. They arrived to find a victim unconscious on the side of the road. He was taken to hospital whe
Roy McGrath, 53, who in 2020 was appointed chief of staff to the Republican former governor, was wanted for failing to appear in court last month on fraud charges. McGrath had pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and falsification of records in October 2021 and was released on bond, but he did not appear in court for his trial. The U.S. Marshals Service, part of the Justice Department, said last month it had initiated an interstate fugitive investigation and published a "Wanted" poster of McGrath.