2 people safe after house fire in Des Moines

CBC

Vincent Rigby, who served as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser from 2020-2021, says he never saw a CSIS report that suggested China was targeting the family of a Canadian MP. In an interview on Rosemary Barton Live that aired Sunday, Rigby said he had not seen the report by the time of his departure in June 2021. "I retired June 30, and I would not have seen documents that were produced or distributed after that date, so no, I did not see that document and I was not aware