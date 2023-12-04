2 people killed in 2 separate Tangipahoa Parish crashes
Quebec new-media entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Langlois is believed to have been found dead in Dominica, along with his partner Dominique Marchand, according to reports from the Caribbean nation.The couple had been missing for a few days and was found in a burned-out car according to Dominica News Online, and local sources contacted by Radio-Canada, including the resort they both managed."The entire community on the island is in mourning following a devastating incident on Thursday, Nov
Two months before he died of lung cancer in 2021, Thomas Randele made a shocking confession to his wife and daughter: He’d been living under a fake name for almost five decades after robbing an Ohio bank of $215,000.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case," the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say they believe a fatal shooting at a gas station happened after a dispute at the pumps escalated. Police say members from their detachment in Rocky Mountain House were called to the Sunchild First Nation Gas Station shortly before 8:30 on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they say emergency crews tended to the male victim but he died from his injuries. Police say their initial investigation suggests the victim and a suspect got into a verbal altercatio
In 1976, gunmen stormed a school bus carrying 26 children – ages 5 to 14 – and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California. As part of a ransom plot, they drove the hostages into a rock quarry and forced them into what could have become a mass grave: a moving van soon to be covered with 6 feet of dirt.
Paul Rytting listened as a woman, voice quavering, told him her story. It was March 2017 and Rytting offered his sympathies as 31-year-old Chelsea Goodrich spoke. A Utah attorney and head of the church’s Risk Management Division, Rytting had spent about 15 years protecting the organization, widely known as the Mormon church, from costly claims, including sexual abuse lawsuits.
”She was left for dead rolled up in plastic in a pasture,” investigators said.
ORILLIA, Ont. — Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility. Provincial police say they were called to the unspecified home on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of a serious assault involving two residents. They said at the time an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident. Police issued a news release on Saturday saying Kevin Elmes died on Nov. 24 due to injuries sustained during the or
New Apple TV+ documentary narrated by Kiefer Sutherland explores The Beatles star’s killing by obsessed fan Mark David Chapman
Nancy Ng went missing on October 19 while kayaking on Lake Atitlán. While authorities think she may have drowned, her family and friends think differently, and TikTok is sharing every update.
No shortage of viewpoints about propriety of former President Trump’s attendance at this year’s Palmetto Bowl (Letters to the Editor)
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. and Japanese divers have discovered wreckage and remains of five crew members from a U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft that crashed last week off southwestern Japan, the Air Force announced Monday. The CV-22 Osprey carrying eight American personnel crashed last Wednesday off Yakushima island during a training mission. The body of one victim was recovered and identified earlier. The Air Force Special Operations Command said two of the five newly located remains have been recovered
Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the report of a body being found.
Seconds after Palestinian gunmen began shooting up a busy Jerusalem bus stop last week, Yuval Castleman raced toward the scene and opened fire on the attackers — only to be shot and killed by an Israeli soldier who apparently suspected he was also an assailant. The shooting of Castleman, who in security camera footage is seen kneeling, raising his hands and flinging open his shirt to indicate he isn’t a threat, underscores what critics say is an epidemic of excessive force by Israeli soldiers, police and armed citizens against suspected Palestinian attackers. “He took all the necessary steps so that he could be properly identified,” Castleman’s father, Moshe, told Israeli Army Radio on Sunday, “and they kept shooting at him.”
Russian security forces raided gay clubs and bars across Moscow on Friday, less than 48 hours after the country's top court banned what it called the "global LGBTQ+ movement."
A mother and her 14-year-old daughter are advocating for better protections for victims after AI-generated nude images of the teen and other female classmates were circulated at a high school in New Jersey. Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, officials are investigating an incident involving a teenage boy who allegedly used artificial intelligence to create and distribute similar images of other students – also teen girls - that attend a high school in suburban Seattle, Washington. The
The husband and father of two young children was found suffering from a knife wound in the restaurant's parking lot and was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Officials say four people are injured and nine are missing after a powerful quake and several aftershocks.
CENTRAL FRONTENAC, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police in eastern Ontario say they've laid a murder charge in a case that began as a missing person's investigation last month. Provincial police say Kevin Camilleri was last seen near Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Nov. 9 and was reported missing a week later. They offered no details about what may have happened to Camilleri, but say they've arrested a 29-year-old in the case. The man from Central Frontenac Township is now facing one count of first-degree murder. Po
The death of the 2-year-old had initially been withheld from police.