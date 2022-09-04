2 people injured as Mill Fire near Weed expands, at least 50 homes destroyed
Several people were injured and dozens of homes were destroyed in a fast-moving wildfire burning in the Northern California town of Weed in Siskiyou County ahead of Labor Day weekend, authorities said. Simultaneously, fire crews are having to battle a second wildfire that has also burned thousands of acres in the area. The first blaze to erupt on Friday, the Mill Fire, has destroyed or damaged at least 50 homes and forced several thousand people to be under mandatory evacuations, Cal Fire, the state's fire agency, said on Saturday.