2 non-Californians stuck with EDD bills for money they never got
Two people, living half a country away from California, got letters from the IRS saying they owe taxes on 2020 unemployment. They are both, however, victims of identity theft and fraud, and applications for unemployment filed with California's Employment Development Department. Both of them have been trying for more than a year to get their problems fixed. "I'm actually a music producer, arranger and orchestrator for Broadway, film and television," said Ethan Popp, who lives in New York. "Self-employed for the better part of 25 years now." More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/california-edd-fraud-out-of-state-victims/43931929