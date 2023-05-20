2 non-Californians stuck with EDD bills for money they never got

Reuters

WASHINGTON/HIROSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) -A second meeting on Friday between White House and Republican congressional negotiators on raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling broke up with no progress cited by either side and no additional meeting set. That came at the end of a day of acrimonious talks that were broken off for several hours, with less than two weeks to go before June 1, when the Treasury Department warned that the federal government could be unable to pay all its debts. The White House acknowledged that "serious differences" remained with Republicans who control the House of Representatives and who have said they will not approve an increase in the federal government's borrowing limit without agreement on sharp spending cuts.