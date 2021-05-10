2 Minute Drill: End of an era in Boston baseball
It's the end of an era of Boston baseball. The last remaining player from the Boston Braves, Del Crandall, died on Wednesday at age 91.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.
The Calgary Flames kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.
You can't do that, Luka.
Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros built a big lead early and held on for a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
The Coyotes were unable to consistently cross the bridge into the playoffs in four seasons under Rick Tocchet, so new Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong opted for a change.
Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic.
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.
Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.
Osaka is ambivalent about whether the Olympics be held in Japan, where only 2 percent of the population is vaccinated.
Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.
With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The wife of PSV Eindhoven and Israel striker Eran Zahavi said Monday she was the victim of a “horrifying experience” after two robbers, one of them armed, tied up and gagged her and her children in the couple's home in Amsterdam. “Yesterday, my family and I went through a horrifying experience of robbery and attack in the place that is supposed to be the safest in the world for us — our home,” Shay Zahavi said in a message posted on Instagram. “We went through some difficult hours and we need a moment to take in everything.” Zahavi missed PSV’s Dutch league match Sunday against Willem II Tilburg after rushing home when he heard about the robbery. He also posted a message on Instagram expressing gratitude for messages of support and asking that the family's privacy be respected as it comes to terms with the robbery. “This is an unpleasant incident, far beyond a standard break-in to a house and theft of property,” he said in the Instagram post. His wife added: “It is important to note that the children were not touched and they are fine! Physically. Mentally, all of us will need to work together and get through this in the best way.” Police in Amsterdam investigating the robbery appealed for witnesses Monday and released details of the family's ordeal. The police statement did not name the family because of Dutch privacy rules. The robbers, one of them dressed in a deliveryman's jacket, threatened Zahavi's wife and tied up her and four children who were present, gagging their mouths with tape, police said. They then ransacked the house and escaped with personal items and cash. “Fortunately, the woman and children were not injured, but the robbery was very tough and traumatic for all involved,” the police statement said. The Associated Press
Chris Haynes speaks with Evan Wasch, the NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament.
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ HOLDING THEIR BREATH The streaking New York Mets anticipate an injury update on Jacob deGrom after the ace pitcher was scheduled for an MRI. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings Sunday with right side tightness in his return from an issue in a similar area. The bullpen closed out a 4-2 victory over Arizona to give the Mets their first five-game winning streak since August 2019. “No pain whatsoever, just tightness,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That’s what he told our trainer.” The 32-year-old right-hander was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat problem. Rojas said the side tightness — centred around the lower-right side of his back — seems to be a different issue. Prior to Sunday, deGrom had a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 35 overpowering innings. “I want to sit and wait and see what it is, and then we can plan as a group what’s next,” Rojas said. RED SOX ROMP Rafael Devers gets another chance to tear up Camden Yards as Boston closes its series against the Orioles. The Red Sox are 6-0 at Baltimore this year and Devers is a big reason — he’s hit five home runs with 13 RBIs in those games, going 9 for 23 (.391). Boston owns the best record in the majors at 22-13, a year after it went 24-36 in the pandemic-shortened season. Left-hander Martín Pérez (0-2, 4.40 ERA) starts for Boston. Jorge López (1-3, 6.49), who allowed seven runs in four innings against the Red Sox on April 11, pitches for the Orioles, who are a major league-worst 4-13 at home. REBOUNDING RANGERS Adolis García and Texas try to keep up their recent run of success when they visit San Francisco. García hit his team-leading ninth homer and drove in a career-high five runs as the Rangers beat Seattle on Sunday and won their third consecutive series. Texas improved to 7-2 since May 1 to get back to .500 for the first time since April 9. Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to start the first of two interleague matchups at Oracle Park. He is among the top 10 in ERA among AL starters despite giving up five runs without making it out of the first inning in the shortest opening day start in franchise history. NEED A TIMEOUT The Kansas City Royals began last week with the best record in the majors and set for seven straight games at Kauffman Stadium. They left home in much different shape. Whit Merrifield and the Royals went 0-7 on a homestand that included a 28-inning scoreless streak, dropping four to Cleveland and then three more to the White Sox. Overall, Kansas City has lost eight in a row. “We’ve got to keep working and teaching and it will pay off,” manager Mike Matheny said. “There isn’t a quick fix other than maybe a day off and fight again on Tuesday.” After that day off Monday, the Royals start a seven-game road trip in Detroit. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Boston is in seventh in the Eastern Conference with a rematch against Miami looming on Tuesday. Unless the Celtics can figure things out, the play-in tournament looks likely.
DK Metcalf fails to advance out of semifinal heat in track debut, Bob Baffert’s winning horse tests positive (again) and it’s a good thing Bryson DeChambeau flies private.
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso each had 17 points and the short-handed Lakers won for just the third time in their past 11 games. LeBron James missed his fourth straight game for Los Angeles because of a sprained right ankle, and Kyle Kuzma was held out because of tightness in his back. Cameron Payne had 24 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three following a five-game winning streak. Devin Booker added 21 points and Mikal Bridges 15. An energized Davis led the way for the defending NBA champions as they try to avoid the play-in tournament, with his one-handed alley-oop from Andre Drummond setting the tone as Los Angeles scored the first seven points. The Lakers led 30-19 after the first quarter. Los Angeles built its biggest advantage early in the fourth to go ahead by 23 points en route to completing the three-game season sweep. Phoenix could never find enough outside shooting to make a charge until the final quarter. They were 5 for 10 from 3-point range in the fourth. Deandre Ayton made a reverse layup to get the Suns within 115-108 with 3:57 to play, but the Lakers were able to maintain a cushion until Davis closed it out with an emphatic reverse dunk and hit the subsequent free throw for the final margin. TIP-INS Suns: Phoenix was 11 for 25 from 3-point range, with Bridges, Payne and Jae Crowder accounting for all but two makes. ... Chris Paul had 13 points and 10 assists. Lakers: Ben McLemore and Montrezl Harrell each had 12 points off the bench. ... PG Dennis Schröder could return when the Lakers play at Indiana on Saturday or at New Orleans on Sunday to close out the regular season. Schröder has missed the past five games while in the league’s health and safety protocols. UP NEXT Suns: At Golden State on Tuesday night. Lakers: Host New York on Tuesday night. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press
Things are rarely boring when Bryson DeChambeau's involved.