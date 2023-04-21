2 mentors, tutors from City Year will announce draft picks in Kansas City
Two mentors and tutors from City Year are helping the Chiefs announce a draft pick during the NFL Draft.
Two mentors and tutors from City Year are helping the Chiefs announce a draft pick during the NFL Draft.
The angler from Kentucky battled for 25 minutes with the gargantuan fish.
Greg Norman says LIV Golf has 48 of the 'best players in the world' that it is very, very happy with
Manziel's girlfriend Kenzie Werner said that a since-deleted post showing disturbing images of injuries to her face and body were from someone who had hacked her Instagram account
Raptors president Masai Ujiri finally held his end-of-season press conference on Friday, a week and a half after Toronto's loss in the play-in game.
The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder's 2023 season is opening on a sour note, but his biggest problem is the bad luck he's experienced.
Berkleigh Wright is a finalist in this year's SI Swim Search, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's annual casting call. She hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.
Like a lot of Toronto Raptors fans, Masai Ujiri didn't like what he saw from his team this season. But as team president, he could do something about it. Head coach Nick Nurse was fired by the Raptors on Friday after a disappointing season where Toronto failed to make the playoffs and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. Ujiri addressed media about an hour after the Raptors announced Nurse's dismissal. Visibly ch
It's me! Hi! I'm the problem, it's me.
LAS VEGAS — As his teammates took off their gear Wednesday after practice at T-Mobile Arena, Jets forward Morgan Barron was in an adjacent room looking at the side of his face in the mirror. A nasty gash that required over 75 stitches to close wasn't pretty, but it could have been a lot worse. "His modelling days I think are over," joked teammate Brenden Dillon. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness gave Barron a "well deserved" day off but expects him to be ready for Game 2 of the Jets' first-round serie
The world number one lost in straight sets.
Tom Brady continues to field questions about whether he’ll join the Miami Dolphins after both sides flirted with the possibility several years ago.
Steeped in international curling experience, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are about to embark on something new. The couple have a combined nine national championships, five world titles, three Olympic appearances and an Olympic gold medal between them in men's and women's team curling. The husband and wife duo will represent Canada for the first time at the world mixed doubles championship in an arena that elicits mixed emotions for both. "We are rookies at the world mixed doubles, no question
The Dallas Stars destroy the Wild’s backup goalie to tie their playoff series with Minnesota at one
Three players received indefinite suspensions from the NFL and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 NFL season.
The Blue Jays' most highly-regarded prospect has mowed down Double-A opposition early in the season.
The 38-year-old Briton is out of contract at the end of the year.
“I poke bears.”
TORONTO — Four years after helping deliver the first championship in franchise history, Nick Nurse is paying the price for a rocky season for the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors announced Friday they had fired the head coach after five seasons. Toronto failed to make the playoffs this season after finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record and losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. “The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken li
Michael Irvin remains suspended by NFL Network after he was accused of improper behavior on Feb. 5 by a woman employee inside Marriott hotel lobby.
La Guerra – the war – has already begun. “The Ogre is coming,” blasted the front page of AS, the Madrid-based sports newspaper, to tee up Manchester City qualifying to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.