2 men indicted in connection to Radcliff double homicide
The former Trump attorney responded to being charged with violating Georgia’s RICO Act by saying she “will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him.”
A 19-year-old Ohio woman on Monday was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend and another man last year when she drove a car they were riding in into the wall of a building at 100 mph.
But he still urges the company to drop its lawsuit against the state of Florida The post Ron DeSantis Has ‘Moved On’ From Disney Feud: ‘My Wife and I Got Married at Disney World’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The McConaugheys are teaming up with Baby2Baby to provide support on the ground
The suspect said he was having a heart attack.
The mother texted the address to her son and said to “do whatever you want,” deputies said.
“I think the strategy is to get bad convictions, but to get them fast,” the lawyer said of the four indictments The post Alan Dershowitz Thinks All Trump Trials Will Conclude Before Election: ‘There’ll Be Some Convictions’ appeared first on TheWrap.
An ancient Christian mosaic bearing an early reference to Jesus as God is at the center of a controversy that has riled archaeologists: Should the centuries-old decorated floor, which is near what's believed to be the site of the prophesied Armageddon, be uprooted and loaned to a U.S. museum that has been criticized for past acquisition practices? The proposed loan to the Museum of the Bible in Washington also underscores the deepening ties between Israel and evangelical Christians in the U.S, whom Israel has come to count on for political support, tourism dollars and other benefits. The Megiddo Mosaic is from what is believed to be the world's earliest Christian prayer hall that was located in a Roman-era village in northern Israel.
The teenaged girls were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur district in September last year.
Courtesy of Marvin Dunn/TwitterA flag combining the American Stars and Stripes and the Confederate Stars and Bars that flew in Rosewood, Florida, this weekend was outrageous on several levels beyond the obvious one.It had been placed in the general area of an infamous race massacre that took place a century ago. And it was outside the driveway of a clam-farm worker awaiting sentencing for a racist attack on a Black neighbor.David Emanuel was convicted July 26 on six counts of federal hate crime
Details of the party that was allegedly being planned for what would have been Paul’s 23rd birthday were described in a new book “Tangled Vines: Power, Privilege, and the Murdaugh Family Murders” by John Glatt
Four people were taken into custody after a six-hour standoff, deputies told news outlets.
After a three-year manhunt, a Utah man has been arrested on charges of allegedly selling a fake COVID-19 cure, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah announced Monday. Gordon Hunter Pedersen, 63, of Cedar Hills -- 30 miles south of Salt Lake City -- allegedly appeared in multiple YouTube videos before COVID-19 vaccines were approved, selling "structural alkaline silver." Court documents said Pedersen sold the products on MyDoctorSuggests.com as well as Amazon and Shopify.
Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this year over the 23 February fatal shooting of his estranged wife
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for helping dispose of the body of a U.S. soldier, whose 2020 killing sparked a movement of women speaking out about sexual abuse in the military and led to changes in how they can report it. Cecily Aguilar is the only suspect arrested in the death of Vanessa Guillén, who was killed at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, near Killeen, Texas. Aguilar was 24 years old when she pleaded guilty in November at a feder
Ms Lake is a staunch Mr Trump ally who has long pushed conspiracy theories – including supporting his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen
The 45-year-old woman was found in a dense cornfield in Deerfield Township, Michigan, authorities said.
An Australian ex-priest convicted of sexually abusing children had another 12 months added to his 39-year prison sentence on Tuesday for molesting a 72nd victim. Gerald Ridsdale, 89, has been in prison since 1994 for a series of convictions for abusing children between 1961 and 1988 while he worked as a Roman Catholic priest in churches and schools across his home state of Victoria. Ridsdale appeared in court via a video link from a hospital prison bed.
Firearm experts say the actor would've had to pull the trigger for the gun to go off, contrary to what Baldwin has said happened
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former Mississippi law officers pleaded guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing two Black men in a racist assault. All six had recently admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their willingness to use excessive force and cover it up, including the attack that ended with a victim shot in the mouth. In January, the officers entered a house without a w