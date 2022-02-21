UPDATE: 2 men dead in south Baltimore shooting
Baltimore police are investigating a fatal double shooting Monday. City police said officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Glade Court near Brooklyn in south Baltimore. Police said officers found two men suffering from gunshots. At noon, one victim was being taken to Shock Trauma. Police later said he died at the hospital. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, SkyTeam 11 reported. Police said the victims are a 35-year-old man and a 43-year-old man.