Two men and two teenagers are recovering after a quadruple shooting Tuesday in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said deputies were called around 4:12 p.m. to the 600 block of Edgewood Road for a shooting. Deputies found Rayvon Perry, 21, of Aberdeen, near a Royal Farms with a gunshot wound to the lower body and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital.