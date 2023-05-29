2 large Sacramento churches to merge together
Two large churches in the Sacramento area are set to merge together, according to a Facebook post from Destiny Christian Church. Both lead pastors from Destiny Christian and Capital Christian Center began talking about a formal ministry collaboration a couple of months ago, according to the post, which also mentioned that Capital Christian has been struggling financially. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-capital-christian-destiny-church-merge/44031599