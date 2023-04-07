2 juveniles arrested in murders of 3 teenagers in Marion County
WARNING: This story includes a disturbing photograph. A mother in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is looking for answers after her four-year-old daughter was allegedly dragged by a teacher across the parking lot of Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School. Shannon Cazon was sent the photo last week by a person who observed the incident on March 28. She said the witness told her they saw her daughter being dragged approximately 50 feet across the parking lot. CBC was not able to contact the photographer, but Cazon sa
Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police officers found Dalaneo Martin asleep in a car police believed to be stolen, officials said.
A 33-year-old woman whose body was found in a Winnipeg landfill on Monday was seen climbing into a commercial garbage bin that same day, and was not seen getting out before the bin was emptied by a garbage truck and taken to the dump, Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth said at a Thursday news conference. Smyth said investigators remain open to pursuing any other information that might come in from the public about Linda Mary Beardy's activity before she was seen getting into the bin, but
A northern Saskatchewan man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his son's accused killer. Ryan David Clark was hit by a pickup truck outside of Mr. T's Liquor Store in Northside, Sask., a hamlet about 165 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, around 8:30 p.m. CST Tuesday, according to an RCMP news release. The collision was captured by surveillance cameras. Mounties and paramedics responded and found Clark, 34, injured. He was later declared dead at the scene. The investigation init
Surveillance footage appears to show the fatally wounded tech entrepreneur seeking help in his final moments
A federal appeals court sided Friday with the Justice Department in a case that could have upended hundreds of charges brought in the Capitol riot investigation. The decision, however, leaves open the possibility of further challenges to the charge of obstruction of Congress, which has been brought against more than 300 defendants in the massive federal prosecutions following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. In a 2-1 ruling, a three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said a lower court judge was wrong in dismissing the charge in three cases in which the judge concluded it didn't cover the defendants' conduct.
A woman who suffers neurologically induced seizures said she “never [has] to worry” about getting hurt, after footage showed her children coming to her rescue at their home in Virginia.Rachel Poole told Storyful that she was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder in March 2022 after being hospitalized, but that she refused to let it control her life.In the video, recorded by the family’s security camera, the mother of two can be seen having a non-epileptic seizure in the kitchen, while her two children, Isabella and Justin, are sitting at the table with their back to her.Alerted by the silence, Isabella quickly catches her mom, before their father gives her and Justin distant instructions in a talking device. The little boy can then be seen hitting Poole in the stomach to help her regain consciousness.“While unorthodox, we have found this to be better than me staying locked inside my head until my body resets itself,” Poole said.She posted the video to TikTok where she wrote, “I never have to worry, they have my back. Literally.” Credit: Rachel Poole via Storyful
VANCOUVER — The garbage trucks moved slowly down Hastings Street, to the shouts and protests of residents of a homeless encampment on the sidewalks of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Into the compactors went tents, suitcases, mattresses and furniture, crushed with bags of garbage and other detritus. The implementation of a city decree to clear the encampment on Wednesday, backed by dozens of a police, was met with frustration from residents and their advocates who wonder where they'll sleep next,
A Southern California dermatologist accused of pouring liquid drain cleaner into her husband’s tea was indicted by a grand jury for the crimes.
Report did not expand on any details about potential cases linked to Kohberger, which law enforcement agencies may be involved, or the source the new claims
The grandma found dead was known for taking a daily walk near her home.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student could face the death penalty if convicted when he eventually goes on trial
New details from search warrant in case of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez: Cops were told the mother claimed she sold him to a woman at Fiesta Mart, and the buyer threatened to report her to CPS if she tried to get Noel back.
An abusive man who pushed his pregnant wife to her death off an Edinburgh landmark days before she was set to leave him has been jailed for at least 20 years.
An attack by Israeli soldiers on Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem this week is being condemned by many Canadians, including politicians and activists.
Three men have been charged in the fatal August 2022 shooting of a man in Oakville, who police say was targeted. Halton Regional Police said in a news release that three men have each been arrested and charged with attempted and first-degree murder. They include a 30-year-old from Pickering, a 29-year-old from Edmonton and a 25-year-old from Calgary. Police say they were called to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road on Aug. 19, where Arman Dhillon, from Alberta, and an unnamed woman were
Richard Allen has been behind bars at the Westville Correctional Facility since his October arrest for the 2017 murders of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams
The 22-year-old disappeared on May 23, 2022. Police said the medical examiner’s office would determine the cause and manner of her death.