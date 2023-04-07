2 juveniles arrested in murders of 3 teenagers in Marion County

Storyful

A woman who suffers neurologically induced seizures said she “never [has] to worry” about getting hurt, after footage showed her children coming to her rescue at their home in Virginia.Rachel Poole told Storyful that she was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder in March 2022 after being hospitalized, but that she refused to let it control her life.In the video, recorded by the family’s security camera, the mother of two can be seen having a non-epileptic seizure in the kitchen, while her two children, Isabella and Justin, are sitting at the table with their back to her.Alerted by the silence, Isabella quickly catches her mom, before their father gives her and Justin distant instructions in a talking device. The little boy can then be seen hitting Poole in the stomach to help her regain consciousness.“While unorthodox, we have found this to be better than me staying locked inside my head until my body resets itself,” Poole said.She posted the video to TikTok where she wrote, “I never have to worry, they have my back. Literally.” Credit: Rachel Poole via Storyful