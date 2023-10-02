2 high school girls killed in ATV accident in Drumright, officials say
SWAN RIVER, Man. — Five people have died in a crash in western Manitoba. RCMP say they responded along with local firefighters and EMS at 5 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 83, about 19 kilometres south of Swan River, Man. The Mounties issued a news release saying an SUV, with five occupants, was travelling northbound when it entered the ditch and rolled into a field. The release says the three men and two women, who ranged in age from 25 to 42, were not wearing
“We know who you are, we have witnesses who can put you here,” police said.
The bicyclist was driving with one hand and holding a Natural Light beer in the other at the time of the crash, Kansas City police said.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Five people were killed and five were seriously injured after a truck overturned in central Illinois, causing a toxic substance to leak from its cargo and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of area residents, authorities said Saturday. A semitruck carrying caustic anhydrous ammonia toppled about 9:25 p.m. Friday night in Teutopolis, spilling more than half of its 7,500-gallon (28,390- liter) load, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Effingham Count
The crash and the subsequent anhydrous ammonia leak led to the deaths of five people on Friday night
Victims and aggressors speak up about losing their tempers on Miami streets.
Police said the likely collision had caused the boat to tilt, throwing both men overboard.
Payton Parliament scoring points in bunches against Ausable Valley high school
Stephen Shrimpton, 40, was one of two fatalities after the coach overturned on the northbound M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire, on Friday.
A 34-year-old New Jersey man is in jail on terrorism charges after authorities alleged he deliberately drove his SUV into a home and a police station while blaring the Guns N' Roses' song "Welcome to the Jungle" from his stereo. John G. Hargreaves was immediately taken into custody when his Toyota SUV came crashing through the lobby of the Independence Township Police Department. Surveillance video of the incident released by authorities showed the SUV plowing through a wall of the police station on Sept. 20 and causing "significant damage," Pfeiffer said.
Len Goodman’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Dancing with the Stars judge died at age 78. Goodman’s death certificate says that he died after the prostate cancer spread to his bones, according to a report from The Daily Express. It was on April 22 that Goodman’s agent confirmed that the Strictly …
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
Sober October: Writer Jennifer Barton stopped drinking alcohol three months ago. Here’s what she’s learned so far…
"I was infuriated," Hutchinson wrote in her memoir of finding out Cruz was on the tarmac waiting for Trump. "I spotted Cruz and made a dash for him."
The Florida Republican bashed his party's leadership on Sunday, again saying he plans to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
King Charles' Norfolk country estate, Sandringham, has launched a new business partnership selling British-made mattresses and bedding crafted with wool from King Charles' sheep
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall make headlines when she became the first royal to rock a tongue piercing back in the 1990s - see unearthed photos
A new video appears to show a Russian tank hitting a mine in southern Ukraine, catching fire and sinking in a to a body of water.
The group dined at Scalinatella in New York City on Friday evening
A commander of the elite Brotherhood Battalion claimed the mission was the catalyst a series of daring attacks on Putin's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.