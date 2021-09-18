2 former Stockton officers indicted in case of excessive force during teen's arrest

A grand jury has indicted two former Stockton police officers on felony counts that involve excessive force during the arrest of a 17-year-old in December, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced Friday. The former officers, Michael Stiles and Omar Villapudua, were fired after Stockton's police chief said an investigation found their actions toward Devin Carter to be "well outside the scope of both our policy and training." Carter was bruised and beaten around his face and back after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase. The event was captured on police body cameras and was not publicly released by police, but Carter's lawyers shared the video separately on YouTube.