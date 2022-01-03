2 die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Adams County

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Once Ricky Rubio was lost for the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers knew it would take someone special to take his spot. They needed a playmaking guard with experience, intelligence and competitive toughness. Rajon Rondo checked every box. Cleveland completed its acquisition of the 35-year-old Rondo on Monday, finalizing its trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually became a three-team deal involving the New York Knicks. In the swap, the Knicks receive guard Denzel Vale