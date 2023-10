At least two people died Thursday afternoon after a vehicle submerged into the water in Solano County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol said five female occupants from Stockton were in the vehicle, one of them being a 3-month-old infant and a nearly 2-year-old toddler. The two people who died were identified by the coroner's office as 47-year-old Yolanda De La Cruz Rivas and 49-year-old Isabel Diaz Ramirez.