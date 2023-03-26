2 dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Frederick Lea Hardy died fighting for Canada at Vimy Ridge in the First World War. Shortly before being killed in action, the teenager spent time in prison doing hard labour as a military punishment for his sexuality. Hardy was one of at least 19 members of the Canadian Expeditionary Force involved in consensual relationships who were arrested and tried for what was then known as gross indecency. The painful, often bleak, stories of these men were uncovered by Sarah Worthman while doing