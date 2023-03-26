2 dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
Florida principal forced to resign after Michelangelo's David statue shown during class
After training at the gym on Monday, Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Milmerstadt "developed a severe headache, which was later determined to be a serious injury"
The Colorado dentist and his wife were active church members, dedicated parents of six children, friends with his business partner and his wife, and all-around pillars of the community. He was also ordering poison and slowly killing her as he made future plans with an out-of-state mistress in a nefarious scheme that’s only now unravelling, according to Colorado authorities. Sheila Flynn reports
Nearly two years after stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times killing her, Aiden Fucci, 16, learned Friday he is sentenced to life in prison.
HALIFAX — A huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark to the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia is up for sale. St. Bernard Church officially closed last summer as the number of people attending mass in the 1,300-square-metre building had fallen to about 30 to 40 people. It was listed on Thursday for private sale with an asking price of $250,000. The listing says during the church's 32-year construction over 8,000 blocks of granite were transported by railroad
One expert told CNN many North Korean prisoners "just didn't have the concept of torture" and didn't recognize just how dehumanizing their treatment was.
Twenty-four stolen vehicles have been returned to Canada after two Greater Toronto Area police forces intercepted a shipment of vehicles on its way to Dubai, police say. In a news release on Friday, Halton Regional Police say they and Peel Regional Police recovered the vehicles while they were in transit in Morocco. Police say the Canada Border Services Agency helped to intercept the vehicles. The investigation began last month, police say. The vehicles are worth an estimated $2.1 million. One o
Sergey Cherkasov sent jubilant messages to his handlers, per US court documents, but a few years later his fake identity fell to pieces.
Eric Bland, the attorney representing the Smith family, confirmed to PEOPLE that a rape kit was administered but was not tested
Anthony Sargeant, 33, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting outside his mum's house in Birmingham.
“Thank you, but no thank you,” says Judge Kent Holmberg
OTTAWA — Frederick Lea Hardy died fighting for Canada at Vimy Ridge in the First World War. Shortly before being killed in action, the teenager spent time in prison doing hard labour as a military punishment for his sexuality. Hardy was one of at least 19 members of the Canadian Expeditionary Force involved in consensual relationships who were arrested and tried for what was then known as gross indecency. The painful, often bleak, stories of these men were uncovered by Sarah Worthman while doing
Gary Campbell admitted sexual abuse charges involving children as young as four.
Ontario's police watchdog won't lay charges against two York Regional Police officers who shot a pair of 23-year-old men in Markham late last year, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), found no reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed a criminal offence on Nov. 25, the SIU said in a press release Saturday. The two undercover officers were inside a pickup truck surveilling an SUV believed to be connected to a
"There were never any signs," a source close to the wrestler's family tells PEOPLE
A Midlands man was charged with receiving stolen goods after Richland County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant and discovered hundreds of stolen items.
Kamloops RCMP says it's now treating a missing person case as a homicide after finding a woman's body. The Mounties say the body has been "tentatively identified" as Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was last seen at her home on March 13. Police are awaiting an autopsy to confirm her identity. "This is not the outcome that anyone was hoping for," said Cpl. David Marshall of the Kamloops Serious Crime Unit in a news release Thursday. "Our investigation has now shifted focus to determine what happened to J
The couple, identified as Jean Dickens and Abigail Toussaint, was kidnapped from a bus that departed from Port-au-Prince, their niece says.
A man is presumed dead Friday after fire engulfed two northwest Calgary homes and damaged several others. The Calgary Fire Department says crews responded around 12:20 p.m. to a fire on the 800 block of Citadel Way, in the city's Citadel neighbourhood. The flames appeared to have started in one home before spreading to one next door. The first firefighters on the scene found flames shooting out of the two homes and called for backup. Crews initially attacked the flames from the inside in order t
The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said. New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released “Creed III" and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. “The victim informed police she was assaulted," a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement.