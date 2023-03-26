2 dead in Jefferson Street shooting
2 killed in shooting near St. Paddy’s Parade
Florida principal forced to resign after Michelangelo's David statue shown during class
After training at the gym on Monday, Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Milmerstadt "developed a severe headache, which was later determined to be a serious injury"
The Colorado dentist and his wife were active church members, dedicated parents of six children, friends with his business partner and his wife, and all-around pillars of the community. He was also ordering poison and slowly killing her as he made future plans with an out-of-state mistress in a nefarious scheme that’s only now unravelling, according to Colorado authorities. Sheila Flynn reports
A little more than 25 years ago, John Douglas Carnahan bought the rights to two burial plots in the northeast corner of a hilly cemetery in a dense area of Burnaby, B.C. Back then, they cost $750 each. As years passed and space grew scarce, the cost of a single plot in the same cemetery surged to more than $10,000. After Carnahan's death at 91, his widow decided not to use the plots. Her battle for the right to sell the plots privately to any buyer at market value has now spilled over into B.C.
HALIFAX — A huge, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church that has been a landmark to the Acadian community in southwestern Nova Scotia is up for sale. St. Bernard Church officially closed last summer as the number of people attending mass in the 1,300-square-metre building had fallen to about 30 to 40 people. It was listed on Thursday for private sale with an asking price of $250,000. The listing says during the church's 32-year construction over 8,000 blocks of granite were transported by railroad
Two young boys who were found dead with their mother in their south London home had been strangled, an inquest has heard.
Sergey Cherkasov sent jubilant messages to his handlers, per US court documents, but a few years later his fake identity fell to pieces.
Twenty-four stolen vehicles have been returned to Canada after two Greater Toronto Area police forces intercepted a shipment of vehicles on its way to Dubai, police say. In a news release on Friday, Halton Regional Police say they and Peel Regional Police recovered the vehicles while they were in transit in Morocco. Police say the Canada Border Services Agency helped to intercept the vehicles. The investigation began last month, police say. The vehicles are worth an estimated $2.1 million. One o
One expert told CNN many North Korean prisoners "just didn't have the concept of torture" and didn't recognize just how dehumanizing their treatment was.
Eric Bland, the attorney representing the Smith family, confirmed to PEOPLE that a rape kit was administered but was not tested
Anthony Sargeant, 33, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting outside his mum's house in Birmingham.
OTTAWA — U.S. President Joe Biden stayed in Ottawa during his short trip north of the border, but the catering team from the National Arts Centre took him on a cross-Canada culinary tour Friday evening. The president and first lady Jill Biden were the guests of honour at a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum. Before dinner, the two leaders toasted the continued friendship and strong ties between the two nat
OTTAWA — Frederick Lea Hardy died fighting for Canada at Vimy Ridge in the First World War. Shortly before being killed in action, the teenager spent time in prison doing hard labour as a military punishment for his sexuality. Hardy was one of at least 19 members of the Canadian Expeditionary Force involved in consensual relationships who were arrested and tried for what was then known as gross indecency. The painful, often bleak, stories of these men were uncovered by Sarah Worthman while doing
A Midlands man was charged with receiving stolen goods after Richland County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant and discovered hundreds of stolen items.
Kamloops RCMP says it's now treating a missing person case as a homicide after finding a woman's body. The Mounties say the body has been "tentatively identified" as Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was last seen at her home on March 13. Police are awaiting an autopsy to confirm her identity. "This is not the outcome that anyone was hoping for," said Cpl. David Marshall of the Kamloops Serious Crime Unit in a news release Thursday. "Our investigation has now shifted focus to determine what happened to J
Gary Campbell admitted sexual abuse charges involving children as young as four.
Shaeed Woodard died after he and three longtime friends were kidnapped by men later identified by the Gulf drug cartel as members who went rogue.
A man is presumed dead Friday after fire engulfed two northwest Calgary homes and damaged several others. The Calgary Fire Department says crews responded around 12:20 p.m. to a fire on the 800 block of Citadel Way, in the city's Citadel neighbourhood. The flames appeared to have started in one home before spreading to one next door. The first firefighters on the scene found flames shooting out of the two homes and called for backup. Crews initially attacked the flames from the inside in order t
As the proceedings against the nurse continue, Yahoo News UK sets out who Letby is and the alleged offences she is on trial for.
A dog attacked and badly injured a police horse in an east London park on Wednesday.Video circulating on social media shows a dog savaging a police horse while two mounted officers patrolled in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets.On Thursday, the Met Police Taskforce, which includes the force’s mounted branch, posted photos of the horse after the attack which show it sustained several bite wounds to its legs and torso. Source: Met Police Taskforce