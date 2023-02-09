2 dead in crash involving Brightline train in Delray Beach
Two people are dead after a crash involving a Brightline train in Delray Beach.
The aircraft dropped 1,000ft in 24 seconds
The hulking 380-ton Soviet aircraft, neglected for decades, signals the end of an era. But the next generation of ekranoplans could be used for luxury civilian transport.
The 2023 Grand National Roadster Show brings hundreds of hot rods, lead sleds, lowriders, and muscle cars together in Pomona, California.
The small truck market looks to be heating up…
Hellcat engine, great interior, and a shaved body, this car really took all of the attention at the show.
The Honda Accord hybrid is now an even bigger deal, and rightfully so: it's extremely good.
Electric vehicles on the back of a car carrier caught fire on Route 222 in Lancaster County.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse was revealed at last year’s Detroit Auto Show, but Ford never showed off the performance model’s interior. Blue is the theme for the Dark Horse’s interior styling. While the main color of the interior is largely black, Ford uses blue accents throughout to differentiate it from other Mustang models.
A United Airlines flight landed back at San Diego International Airport after a passenger's laptop 'ignited' on fire and left several injured,
The driver didn’t see he was stopped, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A speeding bus collided with a car and plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 22 passengers and injuring 12 others, police said, the second such deadly accident in less than a week. The bus was traveling to the garrison city of Rawalpindi from the Ghizer district in the north when the accident happened near Shatial village, 500 kilometers (30 miles) north of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Dildar Khan, an area police chief. Last Friday, 17 people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a speeding truck near a tunnel in the Kohat district in northwest Pakistan.
Hertz's fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, of which 11% were Tesla cars, the filing showed. The company had an additional 1,187 Teslas in its international fleet. Hertz's decision to bolster its fleet with Teslas had briefly helped the EV maker hit $1 trillion in market value in 2021.
With just over 80 miles on the clock and not a sign of any rust on its pristine bodywork, a 50-year-old Vauxhall Victor FE is at the centre of a motoring mystery.
The parents say Homestead police officers chased a car occupied by four teenagers, causing them to crash into a canal.
Residents of a rapidly developing Ottawa subdivision who say they've been left behind by the city's public transit service are demanding a fix to the infrequent schedules, circuitous routes and dangerous treks along rural roads to reach the nearest bus stop. "We've been completely forgotten in this neighbourhood," said Lucia Stefanescu, who lives in Bradley Estates, a community in the south-west corner of Orléans. "We've been completely abandoned. It's kind of like an isolated island." The neigh
The new tool marks another development in the battle between tech giants to leverage artificial intelligence,
The stainless steel Tesla Cybertruck, The New York Times writes, fits Elon Musk's “penchant for pushing technological boundaries to the brink of disaster.”
It is the first time a Tesla model topped the annual sales list in California, a major vehicle market where one in five cars is electric. Austin, Texas-based Tesla sold 87,257 Model Y electric sport utility vehicles and 78,934 Model 3 electric sedans last year, while Toyota sold 59,794 units of its RAV4 SUV and 55,967 of its Camry sedans, the California New Car Dealers Association said in its report.
Georgia AD Josh Brooks addressed the ongoing review of the crash that killed football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandlery LeCroy.
A FedEx truck driver is dead following a crash with an Amtrak train just north of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.