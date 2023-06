Two drivers were killed and a 3-year-old hurt in a head-on crash on Dillard Road east of Highway 99 in Sacramento County Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. and involved two Nissan vehicles. A woman driving an Altima and a man driving a Rogue were pronounced dead at the scene. The man was driving in the opposite lane, CHP said.