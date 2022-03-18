2 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Broward County Transit bus
The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?
After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.
OTTAWA — For the second straight game the Ottawa Senators learned they can ill afford to sit back on a lead. Saturday night the Senators had a solid start only to see it slip away along with the game as they fell 6-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks (22-30-8) were led by veterans Jonathan Toews, who scored twice, and Patrick Kane, who picked up three assists. Caleb Jones also scored twice with Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome rounding out the scoring. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots, wh
Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.
Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.
Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic
Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.
"I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be
Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.
Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.
The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8. The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential. The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, wit
HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.
Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.
The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for
Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been