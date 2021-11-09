2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting in Baltimore

Two men were killed and was one injured in a triple shooting in southeast Baltimore. According to police, officers were patrolling in the area of Cardiff Avenue and Broening Highway around 8:12 p.m. Monday when they heard gunshots coming from the 6100 block of Cardiff Avenue. Officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and another man with a gunshot wound to the head. Both men died at the scene, police said. A short time later, a 33-year-old man walked into a hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the body, police said. He was in stable condition.