2 days at Busch Stadium: What a 365-day use ballpark district looks like
KSHB 41's Caroline Hogan spend two days at Busch Stadium in St. Louis to see what a 365-day use ballpark district looks like.
KSHB 41's Caroline Hogan spend two days at Busch Stadium in St. Louis to see what a 365-day use ballpark district looks like.
This was no mere drubbing, it was a disgrace. On a pristine autumnal morning here at Marco Simone, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, the world No 1 and a five-time major champion, contrived to succumb 9&7 to a player competing in just his second Ryder Cup and one who only turned professional four months ago. Scheffler, crying into the arms of his wife Meredith, at least looked suitably humiliated by the scoreline. Koepka, graceless until the end, did not even bother removing his cap for the h
Xander Schauffele risked being thrown off the USA Ryder Cup team for refusing to sign a participation contract which would have allowed fly-on-the-wall Netflix docu-series Full Swing access to the Team USA locker room.
It was, as Zach Johnson said, a spirited fightback given where his team had been at Saturday lunchtime.
We look at the key questions surrounding the 44th contest.
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day, and the NBA world immediately took notice. The Miami Heat forward arrived for the team's first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black. It's become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look. “I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
The Toronto Blue Jays return to the MLB post-season for a second consecutive year, and now they know who they'll be up against.The Minnesota Twins will host the Blue Jays for their best-of-three American League wild-card series beginning on Tuesday.Here's everything you need to know about how the teams stack up ahead of Game 1.STARTING PITCHINGBlue Jays: For a team that was supposed to be an offensive juggernaut, Toronto can thank their pitching for pulling them back into the post-season.Kevin G
Connor McDavid couldn't believe what was in front of him. The No. 1 pick at the 2015 NHL draft was starting his rookie season with the Edmonton Oilers. Everything was new — new city, new team, new way of doing things. McDavid noticed a bunch of big numbers scribbled in the locker room one day. It was his introduction to the practice of putting "money on the board" — a tradition where players offer to pay teammates out of their own pockets for things like goals or points in a game of personal imp
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches on Sunday for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention. Raleigh spoke for about 90 seconds and did not take questions, a day after Seattle lost to Texas and was eliminated from postseason contention. “Obviously yesterday was a really emotional day for everybody. I just want to apologize to my teammates, my coaches, fans. It wasn’t a ti
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
The couple attended Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium with Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and others
Shaquille O'Neal is approximately 350 pounds. Zhang Weili, who fights in the UFC at 115 pounds, picked him right up off the ground.
Even after a resounding victory over the red-hot Dolphins, the Bills couldn't get their minds off a serious injury to Tre'Davious White.
The crew chief for Kevin Harvick insisted he didn't cheat and race conditions caused Harvick to become the first driver disqualified at Talladega Superspeedway since 1972. Harvick lost to Ryan Blaney at Talladega on Sunday in a drag race to the finish line. The margin of victory was 0.012 seconds and Harvick was credited with a second-place finish in the final superspeedway race ahead of his retirement at the end of the season.
BOSTON (AP) — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week — drawing an outpouring of support for Wakefield. Th
It's easy to react quickly to highs and lows from the college football weekend. Here are five of the biggest overreactions from Week 5.
It has been common practice since 1997 for the captain to only get one bite of the cherry, even if they spearheaded record victories.
When recalling the 2005 Champions League semi-final, Jose Mourinho likes to observe the night he ‘lost 0-0’ after Luis García’s ‘ghost goal’ was controversially awarded.
Pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley Lowery who died of cancer aged six in 2017.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks signing Cam Payne to a one-year deal.