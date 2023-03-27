2 Dauphin County nurses charged with neglect in man's death

The Daily Beast

Fox NewsA mother visiting Nashville took over the Fox News airwaves on Monday afternoon to call out the country’s lack of gun safety as yet another mass shooting unfolded at a Nashville school. As reporters and TV crews waited for a police press conference to start, the woman walked up to the microphone to say she was in town on a family vacation with her son and had survived a mass shooting last July. “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cov