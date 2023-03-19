2 carjackings reported in Glen Burnie area

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

Anne Arundel County police are investigating two separate carjackings Saturday on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie. County police said the first carjacking was reported around 2 p.m. from a shopping center parking lot when a person approached a woman and demanded her car. After she refused, another person showed up and pulled her out of her vehicle before they drove away. A second carjacking was reported around 6:30 p.m.; however, police have not provided many details about this incident. Officials did not immediately specify whether the incidents are related.

Latest Stories