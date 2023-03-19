2 carjackings reported in Glen Burnie area

Storyful

Recently released footage shows an Oklahoma City police captain asking an officer to turn off his body camera during a DUI stop in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Sunday, March 12.Footage shared with Storyful shows the captain, identified by local news as James “Matt” French, telling the officer he is a captain with the Oklahoma City Police Department before requesting that he turn his body camera off. The officer tells French he will not turn his camera off before asking him to step out of the vehicle.According to local news reports, French is on leave with pay as the department conducts a criminal investigation and a subsequent administrative investigation. Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department via Storyful