2 arrested following police chase in Otay Mesa
A pursuit in Otay Mesa ended in a crash and the arrest of two people late Sunday night.
A pursuit in Otay Mesa ended in a crash and the arrest of two people late Sunday night.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case," the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said
Two months before he died of lung cancer in 2021, Thomas Randele made a shocking confession to his wife and daughter: He’d been living under a fake name for almost five decades after robbing an Ohio bank of $215,000.
Quebec new-media entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Langlois is believed to have been found dead in Dominica, along with his partner Dominique Marchand, according to reports from the Caribbean nation.The couple had been missing for a few days and was found in a burned-out car according to Dominica News Online, and local sources contacted by Radio-Canada, including the resort they both managed."The entire community on the island is in mourning following a devastating incident on Thursday, Nov
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say they believe a fatal shooting at a gas station happened after a dispute at the pumps escalated. Police say members from their detachment in Rocky Mountain House were called to the Sunchild First Nation Gas Station shortly before 8:30 on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they say emergency crews tended to the male victim but he died from his injuries. Police say their initial investigation suggests the victim and a suspect got into a verbal altercatio
In 1976, gunmen stormed a school bus carrying 26 children – ages 5 to 14 – and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California. As part of a ransom plot, they drove the hostages into a rock quarry and forced them into what could have become a mass grave: a moving van soon to be covered with 6 feet of dirt.
ORILLIA, Ont. — Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility. Provincial police say they were called to the unspecified home on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of a serious assault involving two residents. They said at the time an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident. Police issued a news release on Saturday saying Kevin Elmes died on Nov. 24 due to injuries sustained during the or
New Apple TV+ documentary narrated by Kiefer Sutherland explores The Beatles star’s killing by obsessed fan Mark David Chapman
OSHAWA, Ont. — A kangaroo that escaped its handlers east of Toronto during a journey to Quebec last week has been found. Durham Regional Police say the animal that went missing Thursday evening was spotted at 3 a.m. Monday and apprehended by handlers about three hours later. Officers say the kangaroo will be receiving a medical assessment but appears uninjured. Police have said the kangaroo was on a journey to Quebec when the delivery driver made a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo to let the animal st
Nancy Ng went missing on October 19 while kayaking on Lake Atitlán. While authorities think she may have drowned, her family and friends think differently, and TikTok is sharing every update.
Seconds after Palestinian gunmen began shooting up a busy Jerusalem bus stop last week, Yuval Castleman raced toward the scene and opened fire on the attackers — only to be shot and killed by an Israeli soldier who apparently suspected he was also an assailant. The shooting of Castleman, who in security camera footage is seen kneeling, raising his hands and flinging open his shirt to indicate he isn’t a threat, underscores what critics say is an epidemic of excessive force by Israeli soldiers, police and armed citizens against suspected Palestinian attackers. “He took all the necessary steps so that he could be properly identified,” Castleman’s father, Moshe, told Israeli Army Radio on Sunday, “and they kept shooting at him.”
A day after putting out a request for help finding a woman in Yorkton, Saskatchewan RCMP said she has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.Mounties previously said they received a request for a welfare check at a home on Sixth Avenue North in Yorkton on Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they found a man dead, RCMP said in a Friday morning news release.They said the RCMP's major crimes unit had deemed the death a homicide and was working to confirm the man's identity at that
The death of the 2-year-old had initially been withheld from police.
CENTRAL FRONTENAC, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police in eastern Ontario say they've laid a murder charge in a case that began as a missing person's investigation last month. Provincial police say Kevin Camilleri was last seen near Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Nov. 9 and was reported missing a week later. They offered no details about what may have happened to Camilleri, but say they've arrested a 29-year-old in the case. The man from Central Frontenac Township is now facing one count of first-degree murder. Po
The husband and father of two young children was found suffering from a knife wound in the restaurant's parking lot and was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Authorities revealed Saturday that there's "no criminality suspected at this time"
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brett Herman thinks back fondly on his childhood, running outside his grandfather’s house in northern Saskatchewan with his younger brother chasing behind. He describes his brother, Braden Herman, as a gentle giant who would never hurt a fly. Brett Herman says he never would have imagined that years later, his younger brother would be killed and the accused would be a veteran police officer. “I really don't know how to deal with this,” Brett Herman says. Bernie Herman, a f
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The head of the Florida Republican Party, whose wife is a founder of one of the nation’s most prominent conservative groups, has been accused of rape, leading Gov. Ron DeSantis to call for his resignation, roiling the state's conservative politics and creating accusations of hypocrisy from Democrats and LBGTQ+ activists. Police search warrant affidavits obtained by Florida news organizations show that a woman who had been friends with Christian Ziegler for 20 years h
LAVAL, Que. — Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man who was acquitted last year of murdering an organized crime member was shot dead north of Montreal late Saturday. Provincial police confirmed 30-year-old Marc Issa El-Khoury, a man known to police, was the victim of an apparent homicide. Issa El-Khoury was found not guilty last year in the 2019 murder of a Hell's Angels member in Mississauga, Ont. Laval police responded to a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. regarding an armed assault at
Authorities were asked to do a welfare check on a home in Vancouver, Washington and found 5 people who had died from an apparent murder-suicide.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — An inmate has died at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in Newfoundland, one of the oldest operating provincial jails in the country. Officials with the provincial Justice Department confirmed today that the man died after he was taken to hospital on Saturday. The department said in an email that the inmate's "sudden death" is under investigation. This is at least the second death at the St. John’s penitentiary this year, after another man died at the facility in August, and at least