2 arrested in deadly Citrus Heights shooting after found in Sierra County
Less than a day after a Citrus Heights shooting left a man dead, officials said two people were arrested in connection with the homicide after they were found hours away from the crime scene. The Citrus Heights Police Department said 19-year-old Anthony Murti was arrested on a murder charge and is on a no-bail release. Richard Hernandez, 28, was arrested on a charge related to being an accessory to the crime after the fact. He is being held on a $200,000 bail. Both men were booked into the Sacramento County Jail Wednesday evening.