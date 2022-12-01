2-alarm fire in Odenton sends woman to hospital

The Anne Arundel County Fire department battled a two-alarm fire at an Odenton townhome that sent a woman to the hospital early Thursday morning. Fire crews were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle near the main gate for Fort Meade, where a townhome was engulfed in flames. The residents of the home were found in the entryway with an unconscious woman. Firefighters helped the residents get the 67-year-old woman out of the house, and paramedics treated her before she was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.