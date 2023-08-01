What to do with the 1st pick in a fantasy football draft

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers strategy and advice ahead of fantasy drafts.

ANDY BEHRENS: First pick, look at you. It cost the Panthers DJ Moore and like four other picks to land this spot, but you just lucked into it. You shouldn't need me to tell you that, historically, this spot performs really well. Did it happen last year? OK, no. It actually produced the fewest league winners of any draft slot, but that was a Jonathan Taylor problem. It's not as if the draft spot itself was defective. At the top of the draft, you control the board. You happen to have landed this spot in a year in which there's at least some thought involved.

We can make reasonable arguments for any of say, three or four players depending on your league settings, but the great thing here is that you are walking away with not just one, but three of the top 25 players in the draft. That is a huge advantage. I'd wish you luck, but, clearly, you already have plenty of it.