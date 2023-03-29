1st all-girl drone racing team created by KC Girls Prep Academy, 'MINDDRIVE'
Actor and Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Bianca Andreescu was reduced to tears on court after suffering an agonising ankle injury at the Miami Open.
All is well between Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe and forward Michael Bunting — or so they say.
Could we be approaching the end of an era for the current Jets core?
With a side of light trolling, of course.
XFL owners Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia say "the monkey is off our back" as the league's latest iteration has surpassed the 2020 version.
Andrew Toles hasn't played since 2018. Since then, he was found homeless and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Being great "doesn’t give you a right to be a jerk,” Barkley told "60 Minutes."
‘You should leave him!’ the actor jokingly says to fan’s girlfriend
Here's a look at the roster the Blue Jays will take to St. Louis for Opening Day on Thursday.
Team McCarville narrowly missed a chance to take on Kerri Einarson's rink in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts final in February, falling to Jennifer Jones in the semifinals. Just over a month later, Krista McCarville announced on That Curling Show on Monday that Team McCarville would be adding a top reinforcement in nine-time provincial champion Andrea Kelly. The 37-year-old Kelly represented New Brunswick as a fourth at this year's national tournament, finishing with a 3-5 record that inc
Of all the ways to get thrown out of a baseball game, three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto probably never had this happen before.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
When Toto Wolff said a couple of weeks ago that Lewis Hamilton might look to leave Mercedes unless they give him a winning car, the Austrian was only stating the obvious. Hamilton is 38. He does not have time on his side. If he wants that record-breaking eighth world title, and Mercedes cannot give him a machine capable of fighting for it, it stands to reason he may need to look elsewhere. “I will have no complaints if that happens in a year or two,” Wolff added quite reasonably.
When will Ricky Tiedemann debut? How many bombs for Vladdy? An AL East crown for the Blue Jays? Here are some bold predictions for the 2023 campaign.
The Monte Carlo Masters was earmarked as the tournament for Rafael Nadal to make his comeback, but that may not be the case.
Tracking the teams and players participating in NHL Pride nights, what's behind the controversy and examining some common misconceptions.
‘We need programmes like it more than ever,’ former host wrote
Newcastle United’s takeover is under fresh scrutiny after the Premier League admitted for the first time that it is “completely aware” of court disclosures involving LIV Golf and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).
Shohei Ohtani already is MLB's highest-compensated player before hitting free agency, reportedly earning $70 million via his salary and endorsements.