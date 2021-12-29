1996 St. Ignatius grad skiing in California goes missing
The Placer County Sheriff's Office in California is searching for a missing skier originally from Cleveland.
Canada's rout of Austria was nothing more than a glorified scrimmage.
Joel Embiid scored 36 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-109 victory over the undermanned Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.
The NFL announced Madden, the icon known for being the Raiders' longtime head coach as well as for his broadcasting career and the video game series that bore his name, has died.
John Madden died on Tuesday morning. He was 85.
Another wave of NHL postponements were announced on Tuesday.
Marchand ripped the league and union for implementing "taxi squads" to keep games going, but not allowing them for the Olympics so NHLers can participate in Beijing.
"He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”
The Americans forfeited Tuesday's game against Switzerland and began a team-wide quarantine after two players tested positive for Covid.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Justin Sourdif has received a one-game suspension at the World Juniors for an illegal hit.
Beijing Olympic organizers continue to stand by a policy that could bar athletes from the Winter Games long after they’ve cleared infections.
The NFL's new protocol reflects a change in CDC guidance issued on Monday.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
Congratulations on making it to Championship Week. Andy Behrens is here with his Week 17 priority pickups to help you go get that ring.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist in the Vegas Golden Knights' 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson each added a goal and an assist as Vegas returned from the extended Christmas break to push its road winning streak to six games. Keegan Kolesar and Mattias Janmark also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves. Golden Knights assistant Steve Spott ran the bench, with head coach Peter DeBoer in virus prot
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered twice for the San Jose Sharks in their 8-7 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal and added a shootout goal for San Jose, which played for the first time since Dec. 16 amid a flurry of pandemic-related postponements and an extended NHL holiday break. Logan Couture had a goal and an assist and scored in the shootout and Jeffrey Viel scored his first goal fo
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 career 3-pointers on Tuesday night in a game where the Denver Nuggets barely held off the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors 89-86. Denver's Nikola Jokic blocked a potential game-tying shot by Jonathan Kuminga in the final seconds to preserve the win after his team nearly blew a 24-point halftime lead. The Warriors got one more chance to tie the game, but Andre Iguodala missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Jokic
HOUSTON (AP) — LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both had triple-doubles and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a season-high, five-game skid with a 132-123 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. “The hardest thing to do in this league is win," James said. “So when you win you never take it for granted." James had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his third triple-double this season, and it was his fifth consecutive 30-point game. Westbrook scored 24 points with 12 rebounds and