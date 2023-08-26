1987 murder of Cathy Sposito solved, linked to other attacks in the Prescott area

The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police say an early morning Amber Alert was not transmitted to cell phones across the province and they are investigating what went wrong. An Amber Alert was sent out just before 3:30 a.m. for a three-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in Roseneath, Ont., northeast of Cobourg, Ont. The baby girl has since been found safe and her father has been taken into custody. OPP say that while the Amber Alert was successfully received by those in the area where the child wa